Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Receives a Buy from BTIG

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 61.5% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Integra Lifesciences.

Tactile Systems Technology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.00.

The company has a one-year high of $71.65 and a one-year low of $29.47. Currently, Tactile Systems Technology has an average volume of 248.9K.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures. It possesses a platform to deliver at-home healthcare solutions throughout the United States. Tactile Systems Technology was founded on January 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.