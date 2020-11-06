Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on November 4, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.32, close to its 52-week low of $30.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 58.4% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NextGen Healthcare, Change Healthcare, and Health Catalyst.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tabula Rasa HealthCare with a $48.13 average price target, representing a 50.5% upside. In a report issued on November 4, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $76.83 million and GAAP net loss of $14.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $74.27 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 95 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TRHC in relation to earlier this year.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development of pharmaceutical software that optimizes medication regimens. It offers cloud-based applications, such as EireneRx and MedWise Advisor. The company was founded by Calvin H. Knowlton and Orsula V. Knowlton in April 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.