Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Jamie Stockton from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Stockton is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 43.9% success rate. Stockton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tabula Rasa HealthCare with a $66.67 average price target.

Based on Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.57 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 95 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRHC in relation to earlier this year.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development of pharmaceutical software that optimizes medication regimens. It offers cloud-based applications, such as EireneRx and MedWise Advisor. The company was founded by Calvin H. Knowlton and Orsula V. Knowlton in April 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.