T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Max Masucci reiterated a Buy rating on T2 Biosystems (TTOO) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.73, close to its 52-week low of $0.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.2% and a 45.5% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Guardant Health.

T2 Biosystems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50, representing a 212.1% upside. In a report released today, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.38 and a one-year low of $0.52. Currently, T2 Biosystems has an average volume of 706.1K.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology which enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types. It products include T2Bacteria Panel, T2Candida Panel, T2Dx Instrument, AND T2MR Technology.