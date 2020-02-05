T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on T2 Biosystems (TTOO), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.82, close to its 52-week low of $0.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Exact Sciences, and Quanterix.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for T2 Biosystems with a $2.50 average price target.

Based on T2 Biosystems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.17 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.15 million.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology which enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types. It products include T2Bacteria Panel, T2Candida Panel, T2Dx Instrument, AND T2MR Technology.