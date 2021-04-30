T Rowe Price (TROW) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham maintained a Hold rating on T Rowe Price (TROW) today and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $178.40, close to its 52-week high of $183.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Fotheringham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 76.7% success rate. Fotheringham covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Discover Financial Services, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on T Rowe Price is a Hold with an average price target of $183.88.

T Rowe Price’s market cap is currently $41.36B and has a P/E ratio of 17.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.78.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TROW in relation to earlier this year.

Maryland-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a global investment management company that provides funds, advisory services, account management, and retirement plans and services. The company offers its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions.

