T Mobile US (TMUS) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital downgraded T Mobile US (TMUS) to Hold, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $104.52, close to its 52-week high of $111.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 82.8% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GDS Holdings, Wideopenwest, and CenturyLink.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for T Mobile US with a $115.02 average price target.

Based on T Mobile US’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.11 billion and net profit of $951 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.08 billion and had a net profit of $908 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TMUS in relation to earlier this year.

T-Mobile US, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

