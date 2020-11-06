T Mobile US (TMUS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Hold rating on T Mobile US (TMUS) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $117.26, close to its 52-week high of $123.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 70.2% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and Limelight Networks.

T Mobile US has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $138.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on T Mobile US’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.67 billion and net profit of $110 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.98 billion and had a net profit of $939 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TMUS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

T-Mobile US, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More on TMUS: