T Mobile US (TMUS) Receives a Buy from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US (TMUS) today and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.77, close to its 52-week high of $85.22.

Nispel has an average return of 8.2% when recommending T Mobile US.

According to TipRanks.com, Nispel is ranked #612 out of 5884 analysts.

T Mobile US has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.00.

T Mobile US’s market cap is currently $70.82B and has a P/E ratio of 21.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.55.

T-Mobile US, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

