T Mobile US (TMUS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Nomura and J.P. Morgan gave T Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US yesterday and set a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $90.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 57.4% success rate. Venkateshwar covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, Charter Communications, and Clear Channel Outdoor.

T Mobile US has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.57, implying a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $101.35 and a one-year low of $63.50. Currently, T Mobile US has an average volume of 6.01M.

T-Mobile US, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

