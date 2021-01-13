T Mobile US (TMUS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Raymond James gave T Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from KeyBanc. Analyst Brandon Nispel maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $128.69, close to its 52-week high of $135.54.

Nispel has an average return of 26.9% when recommending T Mobile US.

According to TipRanks.com, Nispel is ranked #755 out of 7223 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on T Mobile US is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $147.12, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Raymond James also assigned a Buy rating to the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $135.54 and a one-year low of $63.50. Currently, T Mobile US has an average volume of 3.7M.

T-Mobile US, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

