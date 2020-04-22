T Mobile US (TMUS): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US (TMUS) today and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $89.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 62.9% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for T Mobile US with a $103.00 average price target, representing a 14.6% upside. In a report issued on April 17, Goldman Sachs also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

Based on T Mobile US’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.88 billion and net profit of $751 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.45 billion and had a net profit of $640 million.

T-Mobile US, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

