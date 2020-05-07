T Mobile US (TMUS) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to T Mobile US (TMUS). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 73.2% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

Currently, the analyst consensus on T Mobile US is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $103.58.

The company has a one-year high of $101.35 and a one-year low of $63.50. Currently, T Mobile US has an average volume of 6.37M.

T-Mobile US, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

