T Mobile US (TMUS) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Hold rating on T Mobile US (TMUS) on March 27. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $131.41, close to its 52-week high of $135.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 71.9% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

T Mobile US has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $147.53, implying a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Guggenheim also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $94.82 price target.

Based on T Mobile US’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.27 billion and net profit of $1.25 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.06 billion and had a net profit of $870 million.

T-Mobile US, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

