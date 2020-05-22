T Mobile US (TMUS) Gets a Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US (TMUS) yesterday and set a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $94.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Feldman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 79.2% success rate. Feldman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogent Comms, CenturyLink, and Intelsat.

T Mobile US has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.08, representing a 7.4% upside. In a report issued on May 12, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

T Mobile US’s market cap is currently $116.6B and has a P/E ratio of 24.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -12.75.

T-Mobile US, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

