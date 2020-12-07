Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 53.5% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Syros Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $355.5M and has a P/E ratio of -4.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.62.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of novel gene control therapies for cancer and other diseases. It has developed a proprietary platform that is designed to systematically and efficiently analyse unexploited region of DNA in human disease tissue to identify and drug novel targets linked to genomically defined patient populations. The firm focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune mediated diseases and is building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

