Sypris (SYPR) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on Sypris (SYPR) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.68, close to its 52-week low of $0.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 56.3% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

The the analyst consensus on Sypris is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $1.52 and a one-year low of $0.54. Currently, Sypris has an average volume of 34.68K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SYPR in relation to earlier this year.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-based outsourced services and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment involves in the selling of forged, machined, welded and heat-treated steel components and subassemblies including commercial vehicle component parts, high-pressure closures and other fabricated products; and manufacturing services for truck components and assemblies. The Sypris Electronics segment includes circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability and design to specification work. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.