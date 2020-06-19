Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Synthetic Biologics (SYN) and a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares opened today at $0.51.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 47.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Synthetic Biologics with a $1.50 average price target.

Based on Synthetic Biologics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.96 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.51 million.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation. The SYN-004, which is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of certain commonly used intravenous (IV) antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection, antibiotic-associated diarrhea, and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance. The company was founded by Steven H. Kanzer in January 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.