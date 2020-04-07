Synovus (SNV) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Synovus (SNV), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.4% and a 46.7% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synovus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.00, implying a 123.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Synovus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $497 million and net profit of $152 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $366 million and had a net profit of $105 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SNV in relation to earlier this year.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Columbus, GA.

