Synopsys (SNPS) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Synopsys (SNPS), with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $164.99, close to its 52-week high of $166.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 63.2% success rate. Valera covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trimble Navigation, Cadence Design, and Audiocodes.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synopsys is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $169.10, which is a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $166.87 and a one-year low of $98.64. Currently, Synopsys has an average volume of 954.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SNPS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, John Runkel, the General Counsel & of SNPS sold 10,000 shares for a total of $1,411,400.

Synopsys, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity.

