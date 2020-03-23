SYNNEX (SNX) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on SYNNEX (SNX), with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -14.3% and a 30.1% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

SYNNEX has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $154.00, which is a 103.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SYNNEX’s market cap is currently $3.85B and has a P/E ratio of 7.69. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 148 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SNX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Dennis Polk, the CEO of SNX bought 920 shares for a total of $26,232.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.