SYNNEX (SNX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stifel Nicolaus and Raymond James gave SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barrington. Analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on SYNNEX today and set a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $128.84, close to its 52-week high of $130.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 58.6% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and Computer Task.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SYNNEX is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $163.33, representing a 27.8% upside. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $130.96 and a one-year low of $78.55. Currently, SYNNEX has an average volume of 271K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics, and integration services for the technology industry. It offers outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. It operates its business through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.