Synlogic (SYBX) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Synlogic (SYBX), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 47.7% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Synlogic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.67, representing a 233.4% upside. In a report issued on March 18, JonesTrading also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.11 and a one-year low of $1.51. Currently, Synlogic has an average volume of 1.07M.

Synlogic, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in drug discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on SYNB1020 and SYNB1618, which are orally administered and target hyperammonemia and phenylketonuria. It also works on SYNB1891, an intratumorally administered which treats cancer. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.