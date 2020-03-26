Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Receives a Buy from Nomura

In a report released today, Christopher Marai from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 42.6% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Syndax Pharmaceuticals with a $15.50 average price target, which is a 50.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.27 and a one-year low of $4.82. Currently, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 242.3K.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its products include candidate and entinostat. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.