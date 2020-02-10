Synchrony Financial (SYF) Receives a Hold from Nomura

In a report issued on February 7, Bill Carcache from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Synchrony Financial (SYF), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 79.6% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Synchrony Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.36, which is a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Based on Synchrony Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.66 billion and net profit of $731 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.09 billion and had a net profit of $783 million.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.