Synchrony Financial (SYF) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Dominick Gabriele from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Synchrony Financial (SYF), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and American Express.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Synchrony Financial with a $43.80 average price target, which is a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $46.00 price target.

Based on Synchrony Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.59 billion and net profit of $313 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.47 billion and had a net profit of $1.06 billion.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and instalment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

