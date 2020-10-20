Synchrony Financial (SYF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs gave Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Dominick Gabriele maintained a Buy rating on Synchrony Financial today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 48.1% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and American Express.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synchrony Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.50, representing a 12.3% upside. In a report issued on October 5, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Synchrony Financial’s market cap is currently $17.15B and has a P/E ratio of 9.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 127 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SYF in relation to earlier this year.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and instalment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.