Synchrony Financial (SYF) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele assigned a Hold rating to Synchrony Financial (SYF) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.73, close to its 52-week high of $43.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 65.0% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and American Express.

Synchrony Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.90.

The company has a one-year high of $43.61 and a one-year low of $15.17. Currently, Synchrony Financial has an average volume of 6.48M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 136 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SYF in relation to earlier this year.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and instalment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.