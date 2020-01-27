Synchrony Financial (SYF) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Dominick Gabriele from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Synchrony Financial (SYF), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 62.8% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Encore Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synchrony Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.50, representing a 18.8% upside. In a report issued on January 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $38.18 and a one-year low of $29.19. Currently, Synchrony Financial has an average volume of 4.47M.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.