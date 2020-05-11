Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.78, close to its 52-week low of $2.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 64.8% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Adesto Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

The company has a one-year high of $9.06 and a one-year low of $2.47. Currently, Synchronoss Technologies has an average volume of 395K.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions It offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer, and out-of-box experience; advance messaging and email suite; journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, and activation; internet-of-things, and smart buildings. The company was founded by James M. McCormick and Stephen G. Waldis in December 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.