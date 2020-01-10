Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 66.2% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Digi International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Synchronoss Technologies with a $13.00 average price target.

Based on Synchronoss Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $61.24 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $94.39 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SNCR in relation to earlier this year.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions It offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer, and out-of-box experience; advance messaging and email suite; journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, and activation; internet-of-things, and smart buildings. The company was founded by James M. McCormick and Stephen G. Waldis in December 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.