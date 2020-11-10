Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 64.9% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Digi International.

Synchronoss Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

Based on Synchronoss Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $76.54 million and GAAP net loss of $859K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $77.85 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.17 million.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions It offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer, and out-of-box experience; advance messaging and email suite; journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, and activation; internet-of-things, and smart buildings. The company was founded by James M. McCormick and Stephen G. Waldis in December 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

