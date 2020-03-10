Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.31, close to its 52-week low of $3.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 62.4% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Adesto Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synchronoss Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a one-year high of $9.05 and a one-year low of $3.72. Currently, Synchronoss Technologies has an average volume of 399.9K.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions It offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer, and out-of-box experience; advance messaging and email suite; journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, and activation; internet-of-things, and smart buildings. The company was founded by James M. McCormick and Stephen G. Waldis in December 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.