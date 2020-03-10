Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Ryan Adist- March 9, 2020, 11:05 PM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.31, close to its 52-week low of $3.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 62.4% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Adesto Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synchronoss Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.05 and a one-year low of $3.72. Currently, Synchronoss Technologies has an average volume of 399.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions It offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer, and out-of-box experience; advance messaging and email suite; journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, and activation; internet-of-things, and smart buildings. The company was founded by James M. McCormick and Stephen G. Waldis in December 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts