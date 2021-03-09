Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Ryan Adist- March 8, 2021, 11:25 PM EDT

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 65.4% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Synchronoss Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.75, a 93.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $6.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.59 and a one-year low of $2.17. Currently, Synchronoss Technologies has an average volume of 708K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions It offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer, and out-of-box experience; advance messaging and email suite; journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, and activation; internet-of-things, and smart buildings. The company was founded by James M. McCormick and Stephen G. Waldis in December 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts