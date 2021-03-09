Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 65.4% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Synchronoss Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.75, a 93.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $6.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.59 and a one-year low of $2.17. Currently, Synchronoss Technologies has an average volume of 708K.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions It offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer, and out-of-box experience; advance messaging and email suite; journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, and activation; internet-of-things, and smart buildings. The company was founded by James M. McCormick and Stephen G. Waldis in December 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.