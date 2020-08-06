Synaptics (SYNA) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang maintained a Hold rating on Synaptics (SYNA) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $82.70, close to its 52-week high of $84.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.0% and a 45.5% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Display, QuickLogic, and Corning.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synaptics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $96.25.

The company has a one-year high of $84.75 and a one-year low of $29.29. Currently, Synaptics has an average volume of 534.6K.

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Japan, United States, South Korea, Taiwan, and Other. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

