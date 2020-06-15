Synaptics (SYNA) Has a New Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released today, Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Synaptics (SYNA) and a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 68.4% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Western Digital, and Seagate Tech.

Synaptics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $76.00, which is a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Susquehanna also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $84.75 and a one-year low of $27.45. Currently, Synaptics has an average volume of 579.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SYNA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in April 2020, Nelson Chan, a Director at SYNA bought 18,750 shares for a total of $595,500.

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Japan, United States, South Korea, Taiwan, and Other. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.