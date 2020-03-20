Synaptics (SYNA) Got Some Bad News

In a report released today, Paul J Chung from J.P. Morgan downgraded Synaptics (SYNA) to Sell, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Chung is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 25.0% success rate. Chung covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, Logitech, and Garmin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Synaptics with a $76.83 average price target.

Based on Synaptics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $19.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $12.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SYNA in relation to earlier this year.

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.