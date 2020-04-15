Synaptics (SYNA) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Synaptics (SYNA). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -16.3% and a 33.3% success rate. Yang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Display, QuickLogic, and Corning.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synaptics is a Hold with an average price target of $76.83, representing a 26.3% upside. In a report issued on March 31, KeyBanc also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $95.00 price target.

Based on Synaptics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $388 million and net profit of $19.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $426 million and had a net profit of $12.8 million.

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Japan, United States, South Korea, Taiwan, and Other. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.