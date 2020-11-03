Synaptics (SYNA) Gets a Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released today, Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Synaptics (SYNA), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $77.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 68.3% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Skyworks Solutions, and ON Semiconductor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Synaptics with a $100.83 average price target.

Synaptics’ market cap is currently $2.58B and has a P/E ratio of 22.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.20.

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Japan, United States, South Korea, Taiwan, and Other. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.