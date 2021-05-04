Synaptics (SYNA) Gets a Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Synaptics (SYNA) today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $132.45, close to its 52-week high of $146.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 71.2% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Skyworks Solutions, and ON Semiconductor.

Synaptics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $152.10, which is an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $176.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Synaptics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $358 million and net profit of $49.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $388 million and had a net profit of $19.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SYNA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, Nelson Chan, a Director at SYNA sold 2,900 shares for a total of $362,500.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Japan, United States, South Korea, Taiwan, and Other. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.