Synaptics (SYNA) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Synaptics (SYNA), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $133.30, close to its 52-week high of $146.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 65.8% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synaptics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $164.91, representing a 23.7% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $176.00 price target.

Synaptics’ market cap is currently $4.66B and has a P/E ratio of 33.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -133.40.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SYNA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, Nelson Chan, a Director at SYNA sold 2,900 shares for a total of $362,500.

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Japan, United States, South Korea, Taiwan, and Other. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.