Synaptics (SYNA) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report released yesterday, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Synaptics (SYNA), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.10, close to its 52-week high of $75.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 62.8% success rate. Rakesh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments, and Cypress Semicon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synaptics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $75.48 and a one-year low of $26.34. Currently, Synaptics has an average volume of 768K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SYNA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.