Synacor (SYNC) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Austin Moldow from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Synacor (SYNC), with a price target of $1.65. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.17, close to its 52-week low of $1.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #6098 out of 6263 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synacor is a Hold with an average price target of $1.65.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.94 and a one-year low of $1.08. Currently, Synacor has an average volume of 86.43K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Synacor, Inc. engages in the development of technology based services. It enables customers to use technology platforms and services to scale businesses and extend subscriber relationships. The firm operates through the Unites States and International geographical segments.