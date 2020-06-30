Synacor (SYNC) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Hold rating on Synacor (SYNC) today and set a price target of $1.65. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.9% and a 35.3% success rate. Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, Digital Turbine, and The Meet Group.

Synacor has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.65, representing a 39.8% upside. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Based on Synacor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.58 million and GAAP net loss of $4.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $31.82 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.24 million.

Synacor, Inc. engages in the development of technology based services. It enables customers to use technology platforms and services to scale businesses and extend subscriber relationships. The firm operates through the Unites States and International geographical segments. Its products include managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. The company was founded by George G. Chamoun and Douglas S. Fish in January 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.