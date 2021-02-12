Synacor (SYNC) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Austin Moldow from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Synacor (SYNC), with a price target of $2.20. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #1053 out of 7308 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Synacor with a $2.20 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.09 and a one-year low of $0.79. Currently, Synacor has an average volume of 230.9K.

Synacor, Inc. engages in the development of technology based services. It enables customers to use technology platforms and services to scale businesses and extend subscriber relationships. The firm operates through the Unites States and International geographical segments. Its products include managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. The company was founded by George G. Chamoun and Douglas S. Fish in January 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.