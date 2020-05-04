Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Receives a Hold from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Hold rating on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 76.8% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sykes Enterprises is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.50, implying a 24.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Barrington also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $38.25 and a one-year low of $22.13. Currently, Sykes Enterprises has an average volume of 244.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SYKE in relation to earlier this year.

Sykes Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing. The EMEA segment covers outsourced customer engagement solutions and fulfillment services. The Other segment represents other items such as corporate and other costs, other income and expense, and income taxes. The company was founded by John H. Sykes in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.