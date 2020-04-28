Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Receives a Hold from Barrington

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.6% and a 37.8% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, HealthStream, and Virtusa.

Sykes Enterprises has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00.

Based on Sykes Enterprises’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $425 million and net profit of $23.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $415 million and had a net profit of $17.05 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SYKE in relation to earlier this year.

Sykes Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing. The EMEA segment covers outsourced customer engagement solutions and fulfillment services. The Other segment represents other items such as corporate and other costs, other income and expense, and income taxes. The company was founded by John H. Sykes in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.