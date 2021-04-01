SWK Holdings (SWKH) Gets a Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

In a report released today, Kyle Bauser from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on SWK Holdings (SWKH), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 59.7% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SWK Holdings.

SWK Holdings’ market cap is currently $186M and has a P/E ratio of 19.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.88.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.