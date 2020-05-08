Switch (SWCH) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein maintained a Buy rating on Switch (SWCH) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 69.6% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Switch with a $19.50 average price target.

Switch’s market cap is currently $4.4B and has a P/E ratio of 177.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWCH in relation to earlier this year.

Switch, Inc. (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. Its products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE. Switch was founded by Rob Roy in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.