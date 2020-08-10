Switch (SWCH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Credit Suisse and Barclays gave Switch (NYSE: SWCH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Citigroup. Analyst Michael Rollins maintained a Buy rating on Switch today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Rollins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 74.0% success rate. Rollins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Vonage Holdings, Cogent Comms, and CenturyLink.

Switch has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.56, a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Switch’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $128 million and GAAP net loss of $1.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $107 million and had a net profit of $733K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 96 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWCH in relation to earlier this year.

Switch, Inc. (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. Its products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE. Switch was founded by Rob Roy in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.